Zero Suicide Program Launched with $25K Gift from Hanna4Hope

The gift kickstarts East Texas A&M’s new Zero Suicide Program focused on student mental health.

COMMERCE, TX, May 22, 2025—

East Texas A&M University has received a $25,000 gift from Hanna4Hope to help launch a comprehensive suicide prevention program. The program will address the mental health needs of East Texas A&M students.

The gift marks the first major investment in the university’s new Zero Suicide Program, a campus-wide initiative that proactively identifies, supports and cares for students at risk of suicide.

Creating a culture of care and prevention

The university’s Counseling Center will lead the program’s implementation at East Texas A&M. Counseling Center Director Adam Metts said the new Zero Suicide Program is more than a response to a growing need for education and prevention. It’s a commitment to a culture of care and prevention.

“By integrating evidence-based strategies and fostering cross-campus collaboration, we have the potential to create a university environment where students feel supported, seen and never alone in their struggles,” Metts said.

About Hanna4Hope and its mission

Hanna4Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to youth suicide prevention, was founded in memory of Hanna Clark, a North Texas teenager who died by suicide in 2013. The organization supports schools and colleges by funding mental health training, education and outreach.

Hanna’s parents, Tim and Raina Clark, founded Hanna4Hope. They visited East Texas A&M on April 25 with their family and Hanna4Hope board members to present the $25,000 gift to the university.

“Our partnership with East Texas A&M’s Zero Suicide Program not only changes individual lives but strengthens our entire region by addressing critical mental health needs among college students,” said Raina. “Tim and I are thrilled that Hanna4Hope is able to partner with ETAMU by providing mental health support, awareness and education to students and staff.”

April 25 was a special remembrance day as it marked the twelfth anniversary of Hanna’s death.

How East Texas A&M’s Zero Suicide Program will work

The Zero Suicide Program will focus on three core areas: prevention, intervention and postvention. Plans include:

Providing mental health awareness and suicide prevention training to all students, faculty and staff

Offering annual mental health screenings to all students

Expanding student access to counseling and peer support programs

Helping more students use mental health services

Ensuring at-risk students receive professional support within 48 hours

Supporting students who return to school after hospitalization or mental health crises

The program uses evidence-based practices to enhance mental health support and suicide prevention across the campus. By collaborating with community partners like Glen Oaks Hospital and local mental health authority programs, ETAMU will help bridge the service gap, particularly for rural and underserved populations.

Why the program matters now

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 24-year-olds. In a 2023 student survey, 18% of ETAMU students reported experiencing suicidal thoughts within the past year. This rate is higher than the national average. Nearly 70% of students at ETAMU are first-generation college attendees, and many are from rural and underserved areas with limited access to mental health care. These statistics underscore the need for the Zero Suicide Program at East Texas A&M.

University President Mark Rudin expressed his appreciation to the Clarks for kick-starting the program.

“This generous gift is helping us launch the Zero Suicide Program, and that means real support for our students when they need it most,” Rudin said. “It will help save lives, and that is a priceless gift. We’re so thankful to Tim and Raina for caring for our students and for stepping up in such a meaningful way.”

Get involved

The Zero Suicide Program will roll out at East Texas A&M over the next two years, with a total fundraising goal of $100,000.

To donate, please reach out to [email protected].