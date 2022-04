Due to possible salmonella contamination, they have recalled the Organic Marketside Zucchini in Texas, Oklahoma, and 16 other states. They have not reported any illnesses, but salmonella organisms can cause severe and even fatal conditions in young children, the elderly, or immunocompromised people. The company says a single lot of imported zucchini tested positive for salmonella triggering the recall. There have been no reports of any illnesses.