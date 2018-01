Andrew Christopher Shawhart, 92, of Arthur City passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, Jan. 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery at Arthur City. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.