Don’t Fall For SAT Prep Scams

Watch out for SAT prep scams .

For parents of high school students, SAT and ACT scores are a huge deal. With college admissions and scholarships on the line, paying tutors and test prep materials may be worth the price. But watch out for con artists eager to take advantage of this. Scammers – with access to kids’ names and school information – are tricking parents into paying for bogus SAT and ACT prep materials.

How this scam works

You get an unsolicited call from a person claiming to be from the College Board, the company responsible for the PSAT, SAT, and AP tests, or another educational organization. The caller claims to confirm your address so they can send the test prep materials your child requested at school, such as books, CDs, or videos.

It seems so believable! Several people reported to BBB Scam Tracker that the caller even had their child’s name, phone number, address, school information, and the date and location of their child’s scheduled test.

Of course, there’s a catch. The caller needs you to pay a deposit, sometimes several hundred dollars, for the materials. They claim it will be refunded when you return the materials after a set number of days. Unfortunately, if you provide your address and credit card details, the materials will never arrive, and your deposit will never be refunded. Scammers now have your credit card number and other personal information.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, a consumer shared, “Caller Carson stated my son had requested SAT prep materials through College Board student services. He had my address, my son’s name, and the date and location of the SAT my son had to take. The caller stated they needed parental permission before sending documents and that I needed to give him a credit card number for collateral. They would send us the college SAT prep materials; they would be accessible for 30 days, and we would need to return the materials in the envelope provided, and they wouldn’t charge my card. They stated they send email reminders before the return deadline and will send shipping confirmation once they mail out the material package. They charged my card $249.95 instantly.

Another consumer informed BBB Scam Tracker, “And I received a call from Brad [redacted] with College Prep Tutors. They stated that my daughter, they knew her name, had requested ACT and SAT study prep materials. He said that they would be sent out via USPS and were free if returned within 30 days, but I needed to charge my card to initiate the process and that they would refunded upon return of the USB materials. He sounded very legitimate and provided a confirmation number. I should have looked further before committing as this appears to be a scam.” This consumer reported losing $250.

How to avoid similar scams

Always be wary of unsolicited callers. If someone calls out of the blue asking for payment, constantly research their organization before you share personal information or agree to receive services or products. Look up the business they claim to represent at BBB.org. Search the name and the words “scam” or “complaint” to find out if others had negative experiences. Check BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone else has filed a report about the company.

Double-check with your child. If scammers say they are calling because of a service your child requested, tell them you must check with your child first and hang up. Ensure their claims are legitimate before you call back or accept a return call. Don’t send money or pay if there is any doubt about the call. The same is valid for emergency scams.

Understand the College Board’s practices. The College Board will never ask you for bank or credit card information over the phone or via email. If a caller suggests otherwise, hang up. Learn more about the College Board’s policies.

Use your credit card when possible. Credit cards may refund your money if they spot a fraudulent charge or if you report one promptly. A bank may offer different protection if you pay with your debit card or other payment options. Never agree to pay a stranger with a money wire, prepaid card, or digital wallet, such as Cash App or Venmo.