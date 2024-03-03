March is National Athletic Training Month

Northeast Texas Community College would like to recognize all the Area Athletic Trainers who go above and beyond to care for the athletes they serve. They designate March as National Athletic Training Month, and the slogan is “From Head to Toe” this year. From Concussions and head lacerations to muscle strains and broken bones to sprained toes, Athletic Trainers are here to care for our athletes.

Notably, you see Certified and Licensed Athletic Trainers working with Professional or Collegiate teams. We are fortunate here in Texas to have many athletic trainers working with high schools, middle schools, and college and professional teams.

Nationwide, schools utilize the Certified/Licensed Athletic Trainer in many more “non-traditional” settings. Today, you can find Athletic Trainers employed by the Military, Corporations and Industrial Companies, Hospitals, Physical Therapy Clinics, Fire Departments, and many more settings as we have proved our worth and other groups are recognizing that Athletic Trainers bring a wealth of knowledge to take care of the whole body no matter what type of setting. Athletic Trainers have expertise in Emergency Management, Evaluations of Injuries, Rehabilitation of Injuries, and many other areas of healthcare and are invaluable members of the healthcare profession.

Here at Northeast Texas Community College, Athletic Trainer Justin Hargrove MS, LAT, ATC is over the healthcare of the Eagle Athletes. Within our local area we also would like to recognize Alex Fellows of Mount Pleasant ISD, Kristen Nugent and Tyler Nugent of Pittsburg ISD, Averi Nelson of Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD, Terri Epps at Mount Vernon High School, Kasie Davis Winnsboro High School, and Tracy Coleman works in an off the field/front office capacity with Major League Soccer (MLS) for all the great work they do to care for their athletes.