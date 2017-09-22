Applebee’s Providing Over 250,000 Meals

Applebee’s® in Texas Is Providing More Than 250,000 Meals

to Texas-Based Food Banks Through its ‘Buy 1, Provide 1’ Initiative

Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston and East Texas Complete Month-Long Campaign to Help its Neighbors in Need

Dallas Texas, September 20, 2017— Applebee’s in Texas, partnered with its guests, will provide more than 250,000 meals to its neighbors in need via the five leading food banks in The Lone Star State through its recently completed “Buy 1, Provide 1” initiative.

Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 restaurants in Texas, held its month-long campaign to provide donation funds for one meal for every regular-price entrée sold at participating Applebee’s during August.

Apple Texas owns 65 Applebee’s in Austin, East Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Waco and surrounding areas. All of Apple Texas Applebee’s participated and will provide the meals through its partnership with the following Food Banks in each of the communities it serves:

North Texas Food Bank in Dallas

Tarrant Area Food Bank in Ft. Worth

Houston Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank for restaurants in Austin and Waco

East Texas Food Bank for restaurants in East Texas and surrounding markets

“We are always an excellent steward in the communities we serve and feel it’s essential to remember our neighbors in need as we serve our valued guests in our Applebee’s Restaurants,” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas. Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Dallas businessman and philanthropist Sunil Dharod. “We set out to create a campaign doing what we do best, serving great meals in the neighborhood while being philanthropic at the same time. We are very excited that our “Buy 1, Provide 1” campaign will provide funds for more than 250,000 meals in Texas through our respective Food Bank partnerships.”