Paris Regional Health is hosting the annual Drug Take Back box in the hospital’s main lobby on Saturday between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm to discard unused or expired prescription drugs safely. The purpose of the program is to take unused or expired prescription medications for disposal to reduce accidental misuse, drug addiction, and overdose deaths. Park in the front parking lot and enter the hospital through the main doors. Please do not go to the ER with your items.