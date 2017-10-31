Halloween Activities Tonight in Paris and Soper

Paris Junior College will be offering a free traditional Halloween Carnival tonight at Noyes Stadium from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The game stations will be manned by PJC athletic teams, student organizations, and departments of the College. They will also be handing out candy and tickets – more for children successfully completing the games.

Paris police are inviting everyone to the department this evening for the third annual Candy with a Cop. Officers along with 911 dispatchers will be in the PD lobby handing out loads of candy and goody bags to kids from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Soper, Oklahoma is having a scary Trunk or Treat on Main Street tonight with games, activities, food and drink, and a costume contest! There will also be a prize for best-decorated trunk Everyone is welcome to help pass out candy. A concession Stand will be available with nachos, hot dogs, and Frito pie. Set up begins at 5:00 pm in the park on the west side of Main Street behind T2. The road closes at 6:00 pm.