Timothy Adam Kelly

Hunt County Jail

A pre-trial hearing for a Dallas man charged with Capital Murder in Hunt County has been postponed for at least a month. Timothy Adam Kelley is one of two men accused of strangling 70-year-old William Dow Schauer at a home west of Quinlan. The other defendant, Kyle Anthony Kauffmann of Terrell previously pleaded guilty to Capital Murder and was automatically sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.