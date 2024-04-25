Mark Your Calendar for Spring 2024 Graduation at Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, TX: Students, faculty and staff at Texas A&M University-Commerce are enthusiastically preparing for the Spring 2024 commencement ceremonies, scheduled for May 10 and 11.

This semester, 1,542 students will receive their degrees, including 858 undergraduate students, 662 master’s students and 22 doctoral students. Among the candidates, 467 will graduate with academic distinction, including 123 cum laude, 178 magna cum laude and 166 summa cum laude. A&M-Commerce is proud of every graduate who will walk the stage!

The ceremonies will be held in the University Field House at 1804 Lee Street in Commerce, Texas. Doors will open one hour before each ceremony.

Tickets are required for admission. Guests without tickets may view the ceremony virtually in real-time, either on the second floor of the Rayburn Student Center or via the ceremony links, which will be posted on the ceremony information page the week before the events. Parking information can also be found on the ceremony information page. For accessibility concerns, please email Graduation@tamuc.edu.

Please see the schedule below for specific times of each ceremony.

Graduation Ceremony Schedule

Graduate School

Doctoral and Master’s

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 4 p.m.

_____________________________

Undergraduate Ceremonies

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

College of Business

College of Science and Engineering

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m.

_____________________________

College of Education and Human Services

College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 11 a.m.

_____________________________

College of Innovation and Design

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time: 2 p.m.

Follow TAMUC on social media and check out the University Photo Archive for upcoming graduation photos!