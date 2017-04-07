KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday April 7th

Our Teacher of the Week is Courtney Malone Music Teacher At Aaron Parker Elementary…nominated by Alyssa Ottmo who dropped a hand written note at the station that says: “My name is Allysa Ottmo. I’m in second grade at Aaron Parker Elementary. I’m nominating my music teacher Courtney Malone. She is the person who inspired me to like music. Every week I can’t wait till Thursday because that’s when I get to go to her class. I love the songs and dances I learn from her. I could never have a better music teacher. I like it when she gives out a composer of the month and lets you write about that person and then you make a 100 in music. When I get home from music class I sing the songs and do the dances she teaches. She does good on the Christmas and Thanksgiving program. If you read the stuff I put you can tell how much I love her. That’s why I nominated Mrs. Malone, my music teacher. ”

