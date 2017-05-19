KOYN Teacher of the Week for Friday May 19th

Our Teacher of the Week is Mr. Perry, school janitor at Deport Elementary…nominated by Dalin Murdock who said: “Mr Perry is my favorite person at the school. He knows every ones names and makes us all feel important. He stops so we can give him a High five or a hug. He comes out on the playground with us and plays with us. He keeps our school clean with Mrs. Wilson, our other janitor. He and I play basketball on his and my lunch break. We have a big competition going on. He is a good basketball player. Sometimes he beats me and sometimes I beat him. It is so fun. He also coaches lots of kids after school in baseball. He drives a bus for our school to get the kids home safely. He mows the lawns and gets our balls off the roof. He helps us whenever we need him. I hope Mr. Perry can be the teacher of the week. I love him”