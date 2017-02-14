NL’s Smith Named to Honorary Bandmaster Fraternity

Jason R. Smith, Band Director at North Lamar High School, has been elected to membership in Phi Beta Mu, an International School Bandmaster Fraternity. Phi Beta Mu is an honorary, non-political, non-profit fraternity established in 1938. There are approximately 350 active members in Texas with additional Chapters in most of the 50 states as well as Canada, Japan and Europe.

Smith was inducted at the annual new member’s breakfast on February 11, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas. He was sponsored by John Young of Wills Point, Texas. Co-sponsors were Don Lawler of Longview, Texas and Randy Jones of North Lamar High School in Paris.

In order to be considered for membership in Phi Beta Mu, one must have at least ten years of successful teaching experience and must have produced and maintained an outstanding and consistent band program in the public schools.

Smith’s began his teaching career at Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma, in 1997 before going to Eufaula High School in Eufaula, Oklahoma, where he taught for two years. His music path then led him to the McAlester Public Schools in McAlester, Oklahoma, where he spent ten years. North Lamar ISD hired Smith in 2010 to help direct the high school band where he still remains.