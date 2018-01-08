Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 8)

Lacey Frazier

Friday, Paris Police arrested Lacey Frazier, 34, in the 2800-block of Kessler in regards to her having an outstanding warrant. It was for probation violation.

Jamie Duncan

Friday evening officers worked an assault complaint in the 800-block of Deshong Drive. Police observed Jamie Duncan, 55, kick a nurse in the nose. They arrested Duncan for assault on a public servant.

Friday morning the Paris Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services concerning an allegation of a child testing positive for a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.

Police worked a burglary in the 3100-block of Clarksville Street. A known suspect had forced entry into the residence and took a wallet and cash belonging to the complainant before fleeing the scene.

Sunday afternoon officers responded to the 800-block of SE 40th concerning a cruelty to animals complaint. The complainant alleged that an unknown suspect had killed their cat.

Sunday morning the Pars Police Department received an allegation of online solicitation of a minor. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 228 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Jan 8).