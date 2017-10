Jeremy Goree

Tuesday afternoon after 3:00 Paris Police arrested Jeremy Goree, 31, at the probation office. Goree had an outstanding warrant for motion to revoke probation.

Officers worked a theft by a possible known suspect. The owner reported the suspect stole an unknown amount of prescription medications.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Oct 11).