Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A few storms may occur to the west and northwest of the DFW Metroplex in the evening hours. These storms may be severe with a tornado and hail risk, but the primary hazard will be damaging winds. After that, they will likely grow upscale into a line of storms, resulting in mostly a severe wind threat. There will be an enhanced threat for brief spin-up tornadoes within the line, as well as with any storms that could develop ahead of the line. For midnight and beyond, most activity should be in the form of a squall line promoting a continued risk of damaging winds. Brief spin up tornadoes cannot be out as well as a threat for hail.