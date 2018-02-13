Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 02.12.2018

6 hours ago

 

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, February 12, 2018

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

A public hearing was conducted for the 2016-2017 Texas Academic Performance Report.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Sulphur Springs Elementary students showcased their campus video newsletter.

Students from several CTE student organizations made presentations to the Board.

Jim Bayuk, SSISD Police Chief, presented a required report on racial profiling.  Since the department submitted an application for exemption, they are automatically considered exempt until the desired change is required.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented highlights of elementary and secondary campuses/programs.

As required by policy, Michael Lamb reviewed the District’s mission, vision, and goals.

Head Start items below were given to the Board for informational purposes.

  • Head Start Director’s Report – January
  • Policy Council Minutes – January
  • Newsletter for January/February

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Order of Election to call trustee election for Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Resolution 2-18 designating March 5-9, 2018 as Texas Public Schools Week in SSISD.  The theme this year is “Texas Public Schools-The Clear Choice for Education”.

Application for TEA Modified Scheduled State Assessment Testing Days Waiver.

Budget amendments for September 2017 through January 2018 of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2018.

Campus Improvement Plans for 2017-2018

PERSONNEL

Retirements

*Tommy Panter                      Transportation Director                       Administration

*Lori Nix                                  Kindergarten Teacher                         ECLC

*Timothy Couch                      ELAR Teacher                                    Middle School

*Susan Patterson                    Technology Assistant                          Middle School

Resignations

Meghan Alcorn                       Elem. Instr. Tech. Spec.                     Administration

Kevin Bailey                            Aide                                                     Connections

New Personnel

Allison Fincher                        Math Teacher                                     Middle School

Tracie Penny                          SpEd Aide                                           Middle School

Victoria Smith                         SpEd Aide                                           Middle School

Personnel Change                New position/campus                      Former position/campus

Cristina Munoz                          Admin.Asst. for Child Nutrition/         Receptionist/SS Elementary

Administration

*Early retirement notification

