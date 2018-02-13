Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 02.12.2018

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, February 12, 2018

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

A public hearing was conducted for the 2016-2017 Texas Academic Performance Report.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Sulphur Springs Elementary students showcased their campus video newsletter.

Students from several CTE student organizations made presentations to the Board.

Jim Bayuk, SSISD Police Chief, presented a required report on racial profiling. Since the department submitted an application for exemption, they are automatically considered exempt until the desired change is required.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented highlights of elementary and secondary campuses/programs.

As required by policy, Michael Lamb reviewed the District’s mission, vision, and goals.

Head Start items below were given to the Board for informational purposes.

Head Start Director’s Report – January

Policy Council Minutes – January

Newsletter for January/February

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Order of Election to call trustee election for Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Resolution 2-18 designating March 5-9, 2018 as Texas Public Schools Week in SSISD. The theme this year is “Texas Public Schools-The Clear Choice for Education”.

Application for TEA Modified Scheduled State Assessment Testing Days Waiver.

Budget amendments for September 2017 through January 2018 of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2018.

Campus Improvement Plans for 2017-2018

PERSONNEL

Retirements

*Tommy Panter Transportation Director Administration

*Lori Nix Kindergarten Teacher ECLC

*Timothy Couch ELAR Teacher Middle School

*Susan Patterson Technology Assistant Middle School

Resignations

Meghan Alcorn Elem. Instr. Tech. Spec. Administration

Kevin Bailey Aide Connections

New Personnel

Allison Fincher Math Teacher Middle School

Tracie Penny SpEd Aide Middle School

Victoria Smith SpEd Aide Middle School

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Cristina Munoz Admin.Asst. for Child Nutrition/ Receptionist/SS Elementary

Administration

*Early retirement notification