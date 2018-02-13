TAMUC – Sports

FOOTBALL

Colby Carthel named Football Coach of the Year by Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

AMARILLO – Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach Colby Carthel was honored by the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame as the Football Coach of the Year at the Hall of Fame’s 60th annual banquet Sunday.

Carthel is a native of Friona, Texas, and is the first Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Coach of the Year honoree to represent a school outside of the Panhandle at the time of his honor. It is the first coach of the year honor won by Carthel in his time at A&M-Commerce.

Being honored at the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame banquet has become a family affair for the Carthels, as Carthel’s wife, Sarah, and father, Don, were both inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Don Carthel also won the Football Coach of the Year award in 2005, 2007, and 2012, while head coach at West Texas A&M.

Colby Carthel recently completed his fifth season as the head football coach at A&M-Commerce, leading the Lions to the 2017 NCAA Division II Football National Championship for A&M-Commerce’s first-ever NCAA national championship.

The Lions won the Triple Crown of Division II football with the National Championship, the Harlon Hill Trophy for the top player in Division II football, and the Elite 90 Award for the high-grade point average at the NCAA Championship.

In Carthel’s five seasons, the Lions have compiled a 49-15 record and have qualified for the postseason in each of those five seasons. A&M-Commerce won three consecutive Lone Star Conference Championships in 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Lions have also had 43 All-American honors, 126 all-Lone Star Conference honors, and eight Lone Star Conference Player of the Year honors in Carthel’s five seasons.

GOLF

Lions in ninth after opening round at Rattler Invitational.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in ninth place at the Rattler Invitational after the opening 18 holes of the spring season, sitting precisely in the middle of the highly competitive field.

The Lions shot a 37-over par 325 in the round, only nine strokes out of the tournament’s top five teams in the opening round. Of the 17 teams in the field, 11 are in the top 40 of the Golfstat rankings.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel is the leading Lion after the first round, overcoming a tight first hole to finish at 7-over par 79. She parred the last eight holes of her round and had a birdie on the par-3 17th hole (her ninth hole of the day). She tied for 20th on the individual leaderboard.

One stroke behind Hempel in 25th on the leaderboard at 8-over par 80 are Paige-Lee Garris and Lexi Bubenchik. Bubenchik also had a birdie on the 17th hole, while Garris carded a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.

Lauren Leslie shot a 14-over par 86 to sit in 62nd place, while Makena Thomas shot 18-over par 90 to sit in 79th place.

The spring semester’s opening tournament closes Tuesday with 18 holes of action and a shotgun start.

Rattler Invitational — 1st Round

Dominion CC | San Antonio, Texas

Dates: Feb. 12-13, 2018

Par 72, 5976 yards

Team Standings

Rank Team Total Par 1. Dallas Baptist 294 +6 2. St. Mary’s 306 +18 3. St. Edward’s 310 +22 4. Southwestern Oklahoma State 315 +27 5. Missouri-St. Louis 316 +28 6. West Texas A&M 319 +31 7. Midwestern State 320 +32 8. Arkansas-Fort Smith 323 +35 9. A&M-COMMERCE 325 +37 10. Cameron 326 +38 Rogers State 326 +38 12. Northeastern State 327 +39 13. Henderson State 329 +41 14. Angelo State 338 +50 Western New Mexico 338 +50 16. Hawai’i-Hilo 363 +75 17. Texas A&M International 381 +93