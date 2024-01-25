A Pause In The Rainfall

North and Central Texas



Expect a brief lull in the rain today, although clouds will linger. Expect a few peeks of sun by this afternoon. Another storm system will approach the region tomorrow with more clouds in the morning and increasing rain chances through the afternoon.



A cold front will move through the region early Saturday, ending our prolonged unsettled weather. It will be noticeably cooler with lingering clouds and breezy north winds.



The sun will finally return on Sunday. Seasonal temperatures will prevail.

Today and Tonight

Patchy fog will continue through the morning, sometimes reducing visibility to around a mile. Additional patchy fog will be possible across the region tonight.

Friday through Wednesday

A final round of thunderstorms is expected Friday and Friday night, primarily across North Texas. Although the severe weather potential is low, a few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Any additional heavy rainfall could aggravate flooding issues.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Flood Watch remains in effect through noon Thursday. Additional rainfall amounts will range at less than one inch across far Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas to 1-3 inches across Deep East Texas and North Louisiana. The threat for river flooding, urban flooding, and flash flooding will remain elevated in areas included in the watch.



Milder than average temperatures will continue as precipitation wanes across the Four-State Region later today. Temperature maximums will range in the 60s with a chance for isolated thunderstorms that can produce locally heavy rainfall before noon.



Look for areas of rain with a few embedded storms to gradually wane across the region after noon today.

Today and Tonight

Additional rainfall accumulations will only exacerbate the already flood prone region, especially across portions of Deep East Texas and the far eastern counties in Northeast Texas, South Central Arkansas and all of Northern Louisiana.

Friday through Wednesday

Another upper level storm system will move into the region late Friday with rain becoming likely once again Friday Night across the entire Four-State Region before moving out of the area on Saturday. The system Friday Night will be a quick mover and therefore, additional rainfall Friday Night should not be too excessive.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.