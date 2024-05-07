Aikin Elementary Fourth-Grader Places 1st in Texas Rural Education Association Art Contest

Aikin Elementary Art Teacher, Cheri Lewis, entered fourth- grader, Avery Eudy into the annual student art contest award program hosted by Texas Rural Education Association. This contest took place this spring and consisted of three different grade categories.

This year’s topic was TREA: Empowered Educators, Thriving Students: The Impact of Your Choices. It was recommended that students create strong, simple, and colorful designs that will deliver the most visual impact for their message. Avery was entered into the Grades 3 -5 category and placed 1st among other Texas art students. For winning 1st place, she will be awarded a plaque and a $500 check. Avery’s entry will become the property of TREA and be displayed at the TREA Summer Conference.