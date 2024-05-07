Paris ISD Students Bring Home Top Prizes in Water Awareness Week Poster Contest

The City of Paris Utilities Department and Lamar County Water Supply hosted a poster contest for Water Awareness Week for Lamar County students in grades two through four. The theme for the posters was “WATER is LIFE.” Aikin and Justiss Elementary School students won the following:

2nd grade

1st Place – Ethan Chavez (Justiss)

2nd Place – Jaelyn Correa (Aikin)

3rd Place – Harper Walters (Justiss)

4th Place – Brooklynn Norman (Aikin)

3rd Grade

1st Place – Evelyn Thomas (Aikin)

2nd Place – Aslynn Hay (Aikin)

3rd Place – Liam Escamilla (Aikin)

4th Place – Lucas Crutchfield (Aikin)

4th grade

1st Place – Hamna Mozo (Justiss)

2nd Place – Barbara Campos (Aikin)

3rd Place – Leillyn Crawford (Aikin)

4th Place – Nahomy Duenez (Justiss)

The winners received trophies, and first-place winners received $50 Walmart gift cards.