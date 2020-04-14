A&M-Texarkana Awards Grants

A&M-Texarkana Awards Regents Grants to Students in Need

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has recently awarded 68 Regents’ Grants to students whose families have endured unexpected financial difficulties. The grants, available to students who meet specific criteria, are funded from the Texas A&M University System in College Station, Texas. To be eligible for the grant the student or the student’s family has to have an adjusted gross income (AGI) between 40,000 and 100,000 annually. They designed it to help families who make too much to qualify for federal aid but do not make enough to cover expenses if an unexpected circumstance arises.

The eligibility requirements Regents’ Grant are:

1. Texas Resident seeking first undergraduate (Bachelor’s) degree

2. Be in Good Academic Standing and good standing with financial aid

3. File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during the year you are seeking additional assistance

4. Student/Family FAFSA adjusted gross income (AGI) must be between $40,000 – $100,000 (special consideration may be given to families with less than $40,000 earned)

5. Student/Family must have an unforeseen financial hardship. Something unexpected is something that you could not predict or expect

6. Documentation of this claim is required

The university received 87 applications for the Regents’ Grant, and 68 students received grants, 14 did not qualify, and five had to submit additional documentation. Awarded was a total of $81,282.53 in amounts ranging from $80 to $3000.

“We are very grateful for the Regents’ Grant program and that it is able to help some of our students who might not otherwise qualify for assistance,” said TAMUT President Emily Cutrer. “There are a large number of students who have been impacted by financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate this need to continue, and we are actively trying to raise scholarship funds so that we have more money to award.”