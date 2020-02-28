At The Movies For Friday Feb 28

“The Invisible Man” [R] Watch Trailer

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Director: Leigh Whannell / Stars: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge

“Wendy” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. Director: Benh Zeitlin / Stars: Yashua Mack, Devin France, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin

“The Ride” [PG-13] Watch Trailer

The inspiring story of a BMX champion who overcame an abusive childhood through the love and life lessons of his interracial foster family. Director: Alex Ranarivelo / Stars: Shane Graham, Ludacris, Sasha Alexander, Blake Sheldon