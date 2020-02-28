Oklahoma News Update

An Ada man is in the Pontotoc County Jail under a $500,000 bond after he allegedly attempted to pull a gun on a State Trooper and threatened to kill him and his family. Reportedly, 22-year-old Tyler Robert Cox was intoxicated when the incident occurred. He told the trooper he was “very gang-related.”

A man was killed in an accident involving a crane at a construction site in Johnston County, Oklahoma. Authorities say 29-year-old John Childress, of Mead, Oklahoma, was hit by equipment that fell off the crane. Life-saving efforts attempted failed and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.