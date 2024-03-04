Austin Is Watching District 2

Texas House District 2 race features incumbent Jill Dutton and candidate Brent Money, who saw each other face off in a special election in January, in which Dutton won by only 111 votes. Money’s main points have been a strong border, election integrity, and schools. Dutton not only supports securing the border, school choice, and cutting property taxes, but she also wants to fully invest in growing her district. The district encompasses all of Hopkins, Hut, and Van Zandt Counties. Major cities in the district include Canton, Commerce, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs.