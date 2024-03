The Texarkana Police arrested Kevin Neal, 32, of Texarkana, on Saturday after witnesses saw him at McDonald’s with a machete and a whip. He was unfazed when they tried to disarm the man by shooting him with a JPX pepper gun and a less-than-lethal bean bag round. They tackled him at the 2700 block of Texas Boulevard. An officer was hit in the head by the machete and had minor injuries.