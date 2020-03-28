BBB Webinar on Friday, April 3 to Focus on Leading Virtual Workforces

In response to the uncertainties presented by the Covid-19 crisis, Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas is presenting the next Lunch.Learn.Lead, “Leading in the Current Crisis: Creating Effective Virtual Workforces” via webinar on Friday, April 3 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

While many companies have implemented some form of work from home procedures, more than 75% have not. Leading a remote team presents its own unique challenges to leaders who are physically separated from their teams for the first time. It requires different strategies, communication methods, and levels of trust and accountability.

“The ability to be nimble when facing unforeseen circumstances is an important asset when it comes to leadership,“ Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “We hope this workshop gives East Texas businesses some tools they can use for this crisis as well as for any threat they may face in the future.”

Due to the emphasis on social distancing which is part of our nation’s current strategy to fight the Coronavirus, many leaders are managing remote employees for the first time, while also working remotely themselves. Facing the demands of leading during a time of great uncertainty combined with doing so in a whole new mode of delivery can be overwhelming.

Leading remote teams has unique challenges, but add to that the current economic context, and you’ve got a recipe for stressed-out leaders who create stressed-out employees. This Lunch.Learn.Lead webinar goes beyond the technical challenges for staying connected and addresses the human obstacles leaders must address.

Program outcomes include:

Identifying and addressing the relational and conceptual challenges for “remote” leaders

Sharing best practices for managing remote workers

Addressing self-leadership skills for times of uncertainty

Creating an action plan for your next steps as a “remote” leader

Presenting this month’s BBB Lunch.Learn.Lead is Stanley Ward, Ph.D. Ward holds a Ph.D. in Leadership studies and has five years of experience working remote as a program director and dean. In that time, he learned key practices for successful management in a virtual space. He currently works throughout the U.S. as a leadership coach. Some of his clients include AirBus, Peltier Automotive dealerships, and The Mentoring Alliance.

Dr. Ward is also an International Coaching Federation certified coach, author of How to Beat Burnout for Yourself, Your Family, and Your Team, co-editor of Ethical Leadership: A Primer, and a frequent presenter at the International Leadership Association’s global conference.

“The leadership skills you use in a face to face setting are going to be different than the skills that will help you to be successful in this virtual space,” said Ward. “We’re going to talk through some of those challenges and issues in this webinar.”

The webinar is free to all businesses in East Texas. To RSVP, please go to bbb.org/east-texas.

BBB Lunch.Learn.Lead. workshops are presented monthly in an effort to create a community of ethically run businesses and nonprofits who thrive in East Texas. For the full schedule of BBB Lunch.Learn.Lead events, go to bbb.org.

For more tips on how to be a savvy business owner, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at 903-581-5704 or report it via BBB ScamTracker.