BGC Celebrates 95

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is celebrating its 95th-anniversary beginning, with special events and offers planned for customers and employee partners throughout September. At Brookshire’s stores, this will include featured products with a special .95 cents price and additional YourPoints for customers each ad week. BGC has become a leading regional grocery retailer with 17,500 employees and more than 205 store locations in four states. Stores operate under the banners of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s, and Reasor’s. BGC was founded by Wood T. Brookshire, along with his wife, Louise, in 1928 with the opening of their first small, 25 x 100-foot store in downtown Tyler.