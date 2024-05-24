Early voting in Lamar County for the GOP primary run-off election ends today at 7pm. In Lamar County, voters will choose between incumbent Gary VanDeaver and Chris Spencer for the Texas House Seat for the 2nd District. Also on the ballot are District 12 State Board of Education member Pam Little and challenger Jamie Kohlmann. Candidates Gerry Hines and Curtis Graham are in the race for Precinct 2 Lamar County Constable. Voting is at the at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris, with Election Day voting at the same location from 7 a.m.-7p.m.