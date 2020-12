Christmas in Reno is this Saturday December 12th at Reno Kiwanis Park from 10am till 4pm. Snow is back this year for another snow party. Plus there will be a chili cook-off, holiday shopping from local vendors, an ugly sweater contest plus sweets and treats! Entertainment includes the Paris Cloggers, Christmas Carols and as always a special visit from Santa. For more info call 903-785-6581.