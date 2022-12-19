CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

Sulphur Springs, Texas, December 19, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.

New Gastroenterology Physician

CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Ask your provider for a referral

Blood Drive this Friday

Carter BloodCare is holding on strong to maintain a safe supply during the holiday season. However, with high schools out and donors traveling, it will be difficult to maintain the supply if we do not have donors come to give these next couple of weeks. Please consider stopping by the Carter BloodCare bus to donate blood in the front hospital parking lot. You may drop by the blood donation bus on December 23rd from 9am to 2pm. To schedule an appointment, call 800-366-2834 or go to https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136519. Donors will receive a fleece blanket while supplies last.

Holiday Hours- CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and CTC Urgent Care

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary care and specialty clinics will be open regular hours this week, but closed the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26th.

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care in Sulphur Springs will be open on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, but closing early at 2pm. It will also be closed on Christmas, Sunday, December 25, 2022. However, it will be open regular hours on December 26, 2022.

For non-emergencies, CHRISTUS Virtual Care on Demand is another option available. It is a service available to patients over the age of five and providers are available 7am-11pm every day and on holidays. To schedule CHRISTUS On Demand Care visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine or go to your MyCHRISTUS account (formerly known as “MyChart”) and click on virtual visit or On Demand Care.

Physician Retirement

It is bittersweet to announce that Dr. David Sargent will be retiring at the end of this year. He has blessed Hopkins County with his Ear, Nose, and Throat expertise for fourteen years! He will be truly missed. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

