Christus Mother Frances Hospital -Sulphur Springs News

Associate of the Year Award

For the last three years, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs has nominated an Associate of the Year to be recognized for exhibiting the CHRISTUS Core Values: Dignity, Integrity, Excellence, Compassion, and Stewardship. This year’s nominee is Stephanie Taylor, Patient Access Representative. Her warm presence truly represents the CHRISTUS mission. We are blessed to have Stephanie on our team. Her name will be added to the plaque in the front of the hospital. Congratulations, Stephanie!

Nursing Excellence Awards

Each year during National Nurses’ week, we announce winners of Nursing Excellence Awards. Nurses are recognized in different categories for demonstrating outstanding quality and safety of patient care, superior nursing, clinical skills and extraordinary compassion. From a large pool of nominees, our 2023 Nursing Excellence Award winners are listed below. Congratulations!

Hospital Nurse of Year Robyn Halcomb

Nursing Spirit Stuart Cody

Nursing Spirit Crystal Matthews

Preceptor of Year Brandy Dorner

Preceptor of Year Ashley Ross

Advancing/Leading Maralee Lewis

Excellence Nancy McIllwain

Excellence Rita Newton

Clinical Care Devyn Brannon

Charge Nurse Jeff Grissom

Charge Nurse Katie Harrington

Rookie of Year Hannah Van Vleet

New Service- Eye Surgeries

We are excited to announce that Ophthalmologist, Kara Hartl, MD FACS, will be performing eye procedures such as cataract removals, macular degeneration surgery, etc. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs. Educated at Harvard University and University of California-San Diego Medical School, trained at the world-renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Harl is well equipped to provide excellent care to patients here in Sulphur Springs. Talk with your Ophthalmologist about scheduling your eye procedures with Dr. Hartl. For more information, call 903.885.7671 Ext.2844.

June Blood Drives

Carter BloodCare Bus will be on CHRISTUS campus in front of our 113 Airport Rd Building for blood donations on three different days in June: Friday, June 2, from 9am to 2pm, Saturday, June 3, from 9am to 1pm, and Wednesday, June 7, from 9am to 2pm. You may drop in, or schedule an appointment at 1-800-366-2834 or online at https://linkmix.co/16387932.