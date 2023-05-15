Christus Mother Frances Hospital -Sulphur Springs News

Associate of the Year Award
For the last three years, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs has nominated an Associate of the Year to be recognized for exhibiting the CHRISTUS Core Values: Dignity, Integrity, Excellence, Compassion, and Stewardship. This year’s nominee is Stephanie Taylor, Patient Access Representative. Her warm presence truly represents the CHRISTUS mission. We are blessed to have Stephanie on our team. Her name will be added to the plaque in the front of the hospital. Congratulations, Stephanie!
Nursing Excellence Awards
Each year during National Nurses’ week, we announce winners of Nursing Excellence Awards. Nurses are recognized in different categories for demonstrating outstanding quality and safety of patient care, superior nursing, clinical skills and extraordinary compassion. From a large pool of nominees, our 2023 Nursing Excellence Award winners are listed below. Congratulations!
Hospital Nurse of Year Robyn Halcomb
Nursing Spirit Stuart Cody
Nursing Spirit Crystal Matthews
Preceptor of Year Brandy Dorner
Preceptor of Year Ashley Ross
Advancing/Leading Maralee Lewis
Excellence Nancy McIllwain
Excellence Rita Newton
Clinical Care Devyn Brannon
Charge Nurse Jeff Grissom
Charge Nurse Katie Harrington
Rookie of Year Hannah Van Vleet
New Service- Eye Surgeries
We are excited to announce that Ophthalmologist, Kara Hartl, MD FACS, will be performing eye procedures such as cataract removals, macular degeneration surgery, etc. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs. Educated at Harvard University and University of California-San Diego Medical School, trained at the world-renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Harl is well equipped to provide excellent care to patients here in Sulphur Springs. Talk with your Ophthalmologist about scheduling your eye procedures with Dr. Hartl. For more information, call 903.885.7671 Ext.2844.
June Blood Drives
Carter BloodCare Bus will be on CHRISTUS campus in front of our 113 Airport Rd Building for blood donations on three different days in June: Friday, June 2, from 9am to 2pm, Saturday, June 3, from 9am to 1pm, and Wednesday, June 7, from 9am to 2pm. You may drop in, or schedule an appointment at 1-800-366-2834 or online at https://linkmix.co/16387932.