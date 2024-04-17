City of Paris Seekings Volunteers for Boards, Commissions

If you are a resident of Paris and would like to make a difference in the City by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving on one of the city’s boards and commissions. The city is accepting applications for the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board, Airport Advisory Board, Band Commission, Board of Adjustment, Building and Standards Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Paris Economic Development Corporation, Planning & Zoning Commission, and the Traffic Commission. Applications must be received no later than Friday, June 7.