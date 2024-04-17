Paris Police Report For Wednesday, April 17

Last Tuesday morning at 8:17, a Paris Patrol Lieutenant responded to the 600 block of Bonham Street and met with store employees, who stated that an unidentified black male had entered the store, selected and purchased an item, small in value, paid with a $50 and left the store with the item and currency-change. They later determined the 50 was counterfeit.

At 9:26 am Tuesday, a General Manager of an establishment in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue told a Community Service Officer that on Friday, April 12, at approximately 6:00 pm, a black female entered the business, placed an order for a chicken sandwich meal, paid with a $100.00 bill, received roughly $90 in change, filled her drink and left without waiting for the chicken sandwich. The cashier had performed the counterfeit pen mark test on the bill, which appeared to be legitimate currency. A bank later notified the Manager that the $100 bill was a counterfeit.

On Tuesday afternoon at 12:16, while officers were investigating a Criminal Trespass in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286, the suspect of the Trespass stated to Officers that she was strangled a few days ago by the victim of the Criminal Trespass. She said she had gone to the suspect’s room to speak with him, and he had pulled her inside the room, slammed her on the bed, and started to strangle her. Officers observed some scratch marks on her neck, which appeared several days old. Police are investigating a felony Assault by Family House Member Impede Breath will be investigated.

On Tuesday, April 16, at 3:27 pm, a Paris Detective and Child Protective Services started an investigation of Felony Injury Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent Bodily Injury in the 3700 block of Castlegate Drive with a five-year-old male victim being center of alleged physical abuse.

On Tuesday, April 17, the Paris Police Department responded to 89 Calls for Service, had no arrests, and initiated six Traffic Stops.