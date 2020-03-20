Elective Surgery and the Coronavirus Pandemic

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and UT Health have carefully considered these recommendations, how they impact the communities we serve, and will remain open for necessary elective procedures. We understand that not all elective procedures are equivalent, and that if we delay care for a prolonged period of time, many issues may become emergent. In many cases, procedures labeled as “elective” are necessary to answer diagnostic questions, or to resolve pain or mobility issues impacting quality of life. So, we are taking a thoughtful approach, guided by our physician leaders and Chief Medical Officers, who will work together with each patient’s physician to help navigate these challenging decisions together to ensure the best outcome for our patients and the community.