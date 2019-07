An East Texas parolee has been sentenced to life in prison for assaulting his parole officer. The officer had gone to check on the status of 47-year-old Larry Hicks of Smith County and had learned that Hicks had cut off his ankle monitor. Hicks then charged the parole officer, and a standoff ensued with SWAT officers, when it was learned that Hicks had gun. He had 7 prior felony convictions.