The Adult Education Department at Northeast Texas Community College accepts new students for its Fast Track GED (General Educational Development) and Computer Literacy classes beginning July 6, 2021. Those interested in participating in either of these free educational programs should call to make an appointment for registration, which begins June 21, 2021. Fast Track GED classes will be at the Community Resource Center (old Mt. Pleasant High School) at 105 N. Riddle Street in Mount Pleasant. The Computer Literacy classes will be at the Hanson-Sewell Center at 237 College Street in Pittsburg. Please call 903-434-8341 for a registration appointment or learn more, and for more information and updates, like the Adult Education Program at Northeast Texas Community College on Facebook.