NTCC Receives Gift

Pictured above, the Fosters present their donation to May (right)

Shown separately, members of Kappa Pi offer their scholarships (from left): Bertie Ham, Nita May, Sherry Williams, Linda Blount, Suzanne Foster, Becky Tatman, and Sharon Lumpkin.

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a $15,000 gift from Brantley and Suzanne Foster of Mount Pleasant. Additionally, NTCC received a $10,000 donation from Kappa Pi. Combined, the funds will create the Brandon Foster Memorial Endowed Scholarship at NTCC.

Kappa Pi initially established the scholarship in 1985 in memory of Brandon Foster, son of Brantley and Suzanne. It was awarded annually by the members of Kappa Pi. The endowed fund will now reside with NTCC and will be awarded each year to a current year Mount Pleasant High School Graduate attending NTCC.

“It is our privilege to partner with the Fosters and Kappa Pi to carry on this meaningful award. The Brandon Foster Memorial Endowed Scholarship will continue to help students for many, many years to come,” Nita May, NTCC Director of Development, said.

An additional grant opportunity procured by the NTCC Foundation will result in the endowed scholarship money being matched dollar-for-dollar for a total scholarship impact of $50,000. To learn more about this and other scholarships at NTCC, contact May at 903-434-8113 or nmay@ntcc.edu.