Father Of San Marcos Fire Victim Files Lawsuit Against Apartment Complex

5 hours ago

 

KXAN, KVUE, and CBS-Austin are reporting that the father of one of the victims of the San Marcos Apartment fire that killed multiple people and displaced hundreds has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the apartment complex. Reportedly 23-year-old James Miranda, who has ties to the Mt Pleasant area, was one of the five people killed in the blaze, and his father, Phillip Miranda filed the suit. The filing alleges among other things, that fire alarms in the complex failed and the complex did not have functioning fire sprinklers or a suppression system in place.

