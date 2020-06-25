" /> Free Masks To All Who Use State COVID Mobile Testing – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Lakes Regional Community Center Header

Free Masks To All Who Use State COVID Mobile Testing

1 hour ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott 

From the Office of the Texas Governor

AUSTIN, Texas -Governor Greg Abbott Thursday announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the Texas Military Department, will begin distributing 3-ply surgical masks. They will go to every Texan who undergoes COVID-19 testing at state-run mobile test collection sites. Starting Friday, each Texan who receives a COVID-19 test at a state-run mobile testing site gets four masks to keep. Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM’s COVID-19 Test Collection Site map.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “This program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep them safe. I urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     