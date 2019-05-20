The free Paris Residential Clean-Up continues this week through Saturday, May 25th, in the 1100 Block Bonham at the Depot and the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. You must be a Paris resident to participate and bins will be monitored and maintained by city staff. Hours are 8am – 5pm.

The city of Paris Compost Site will be open: Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:00am – 11:45am and 1:15 pm – 4:30 pm and Thursday and Friday, from 8:30am – 11:45am and 1:15pm – 4:30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Disabled and senior citizens who need assistance to make arrangements for pick-up may call Public Works @ 903.784.9266 or 903.784.9277.