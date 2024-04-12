Goat Yoga Fundraiser To Benefit United Way Of Lamar County

(PARIS, Texas) — The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) announced today that a very special and unique fundraiser is coming to Paris! The Credit Union of Texas will be hosting a Goat Yoga Fundraiser on Saturday, May 11th at Bywaters Park. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Lamar County.

Three one-hour sessions will be held. Each session led by Rockwall Goat Yoga includes 45 minutes of yoga and 15 minutes of playtime with the goats. Sessions are being offered at 10am, 11am and noon. Space is limited to 25 people per session. Tickets are $30 and include a free breakfast from the CUTX food truck. Tickets may purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goat-yoga-fundraiser-tickets-881508484607

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “We are so grateful to the Credit Union of Texas for offering to do this fundraiser for us! And we are so excited to try goat yoga. We hope everyone who attends finds this to be a memorable and unique experience with lots of laughter and relaxation!”

The United Way of Lamar County funds 19 partner agencies, runs rent and utility assistance programs, distributes free diapers, has mini food pantries and libraries, and offers several youth programs including Read to the Future, Kids Marathon, Texas Scholars and awards four college scholarships annually. For more information call the UWLC office at 903-784-6642.