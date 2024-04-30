Bond Set for Hopkins County Man Facing Multiple Charges

Hopkins County deputies responded to a burglary of a habitation on CR 1113. The homeowner said that their weekend property had been broken into over the past week provided a detailed list of stolen items, including a black and white air conditioning unit. Further investigation led the deputy to determine the suspect lived nearby and located 34-year-old Robert Christopher Wolf II of Brashear inside a residence. He fled on foot but was soon arrested. Wolf faces multiple charges including burglary, escape, evading arrest, firearm possession by a felon, and possession of controlled substances.