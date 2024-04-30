ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Bond Set for Hopkins County Man Facing Multiple Charges

 

Robert CHristopher Wolf II
Hopkins County Jail

Hopkins County deputies responded to a burglary of a habitation on CR 1113. The homeowner said that  their weekend property had been broken into over the past week provided a detailed list of stolen items, including a black and white air conditioning unit. Further  investigation led the deputy to determine the suspect lived nearby and located 34-year-old  Robert Christopher Wolf II of Brashear inside a residence.  He fled on foot but was soon arrested. Wolf faces multiple charges including burglary, escape, evading arrest, firearm possession by a felon, and possession of controlled substances.

