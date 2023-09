The Grand Saline Salt Festival Heritage Association’s Annual Salt Festival is underway. The weekend-long festival will include live music, street dance, a pet, and a car show. They expect the car show to have about 80-100 cars. Grand Saline is the Salt Capital of Texas. Under every Morton salt canister is a set of letters followed by numbers. If the canister has “GS” before the set of numbers, the canister came from Grand Saline.