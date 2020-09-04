Hopkins County EOC Report On Local COVID19

Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management

September 4, 2020 COVID-19 Update

3 new positive cases

0 new recoveries

252 cumulative cases

202 recoveries

50 active

3 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County since August 27, 2020: 29

*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not

count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.”

Since August 20th, 2020, 615 COVID tests have been performed at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Next week, COVID testing will resume September 7-9, 2020 and September 11-12, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.