The annual Hopkins County First Responders Appreciation Banquet, presented by One Church, is set for Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. All first responders in the county are invited to attend, and the community is encouraged to help show their appreciation with gift cards and door prizes. Prizes will be given to those in attendance. For more information on how to help sponsor the appreciation banquet, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@hopkinschamber.org.