Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Brett Lee Moore was arrested in Hopkins County Wednesday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The charge is a 1st degree felony.

Robert Wayne Glass was arrested Wednesday on a narcotics violation. He was booked into the Hopkins County jail for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Benjamin Isaac Hale was arrested in Hopkins County on Wednesday on a Van Zandt County warrant. He was charged with Burglary of a Habitation.

Virgil Edward Kuykendall, Jr was booked into the Hopkins County jail on a Van Zandt County warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. At last report he remained in custody.

Gilbert Luna was arrested on a warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument of between $2500 and $30,000. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.