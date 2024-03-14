Officer Has To Put Down Two Pit Bulls

Last Saturday morning, March 9, around 1:18, Lone Star Police Officer Felipe Andrade worked a dog attack in the 200 block of Fannin St in Lone Star. A Pit Bull was attacking an older black male on the ground. Due to the preservation of life and circumstances, Officer Andrade fired two rounds, striking the animal and stopping the attack. Another Pit Bull was still actively attempting to cause harm. Officer Andrade fired two more shots, striking the dog. The dogs injured several. The older gentleman was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview to assess his injuries. Investigations are still underway.