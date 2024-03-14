Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Officer Has To Put Down Two Pit Bulls

Last Saturday morning, March 9, around 1:18, Lone Star Police Officer Felipe Andrade worked a dog attack in the 200 block of Fannin St in Lone Star. A Pit Bull was attacking an older black male on the ground. Due to the preservation of life and circumstances, Officer Andrade fired two rounds, striking the animal and stopping the attack. Another Pit Bull was still actively attempting to cause harm. Officer Andrade fired two more shots, striking the dog. The dogs injured several. The older gentleman was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview to assess his injuries. Investigations are still underway.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved