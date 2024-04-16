Hopokins County Chamber Connection – April 16

By Butch Burney

You can both shop and pay homage to the earth this Saturday, April 20.

The Spring Market on Main is set for Saturday, as is Earth Day, sponsored by The Plant Niche, so please come out and shop with our vendors and local merchants.

The Earth Day program will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include live music from Jason Waldon and the Alibis, along with vendors, speakers, DIY terrariums, free trees and family fun.

We have the best small businesses and restaurants around, and you won’t be disappointed by what they have to offer.

Make plans to enjoy the day downtown on April 20.

Chamber Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber website: HopkinsChamber.org, or we can email you the registration form.

All of the afternoon spots are taken, but there are still a handful of slots available in the morning flight. The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes three carts and six lunches.

There are also sponsorships available for interactive holes and contests, including sponsorships for the hole-in-one contests!

Claws for a Cause

The Rotary Club’s Claws for a Cause seafood boil, sponsored by Signature Solar, is set for Saturday, April 27, at Celebration Plaza. In addition to crawfish, the boil will include shrimp and snow crab.

Individual tickets are $40, and can be purchased by scanning the QR code on posters around town. There are also tables of eight available for $500, and other sponsorship opportunities. Gates open at 5 p.m. Beverages will be available for purchase.

There will be live music from 80s Gadgets as well.

For more information, contact Chaney Johnson at 903-439-7929 or any Rotary Club member.

Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit

The Hopkins County Infinity 4-H Club is coordinating a Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit with age divisions separated in 7-under, 8-12, 13-18 and 19 and over.

The art is currently on display and will continue through April 19 in the Extension Office classroom.

For more information, contact Lisa Sprague at 903-885-3443 or Johanna Hicks at 903-243-0425.

Wishes Charity Golf Tournament

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring the inaugural Wishes Charity Golf Tournament, with drinks, music and food, on Friday, June 7, at Sulphur Springs Country Club.

The shotgun start for the four-person teams is 1:30 p.m. Registration is $500 and includes two golf carts, four meal tickets and range balls.

Proceeds will be used to grant wishes for Heritage’s hospice patients.

For more information, contact Stacy White at 918-471-7397, Cindy Mills at 903-474-1027, Mia Herrera at 903-588-0636 or Tommy Dixon at 903-278-9921.

Dutch Oven Cooking Class

The John Chester Dutch Oven Cooking Class is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, a

t Heritage Park. Cost is $20 per person. For a reservation, call Rick Wilson at 903-335-2752.

Manly Bingo

Sponsorships and tickets are available for the first Manly Bingo, a fundraiser for the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation, set for Thursday, April 18, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Email Kayla.Price@Christushealth.org for more information.

Ribbon Cutting

Southern Charm Soft Wash will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, April 19, at the Chamber office at 110 Main St. Everyone is invited to attend.