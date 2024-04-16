Paris Police Report For Tuesday, April 16

Christin Simone Belion | Ricky Lee McCulloch

On Monday, officers arrested Christin Simone Belion, 30, and Ricky Lee McCulloch, 60, at Walmart for skip-scanning items. The two individuals were together during the incident and left the store when store personnel stopped them. Police charged them with theft of over $100.00 but less than $750.00 and processed without incident.

Zachari Jerod Johnson

Officers were in the area of 1300 Shiloh St Monday, searching the area for possibly armed subjects who had fled on foot from an officer. An officer in an unmarked unit observed a subject fitting the description of the at-large suspects crouching to avoid detection in the 400 block of NW 13th. The officer made contact with the subject, who immediately fled on foot. The subject, later identified as Zachari Jerod Johnson, 31, was pursued by the officer and was apprehended by officers in the 1300 block of W. Houston. He had possession of Marijuana, and they charged him with Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana under two ounces.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 103 calls for service on Monday, April 15.

Captain John T. Bull